Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 8,825 Shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 211.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 52,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PSC opened at $27.39 on Friday. Principal U.S. Small Cap Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $33.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.28.

