Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 308.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFG opened at $24.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

