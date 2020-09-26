Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 194,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordic American Tanker were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the first quarter worth about $49,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,374 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nordic American Tanker by 4.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,206 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NAT. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tanker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.69 million, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30. Nordic American Tanker Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker Ltd will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

