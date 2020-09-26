Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 3,207.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,646,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 94,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $839,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth $3,150,000. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.40. The company has a market cap of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. Pinduoduo’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BOCOM International downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

