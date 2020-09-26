Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity (NYSE:FAM) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 15.7% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,033,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 411,786 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity by 13.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 17,106 shares during the period.

Shares of FAM opened at $9.72 on Friday. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Profile

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

