Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 7,799.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 16,144 shares during the period.

VONE stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $99.51 and a 52-week high of $165.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

