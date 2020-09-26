Fmr LLC Boosts Holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 522.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.44.

In related news, CFO James Hippel sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.43, for a total transaction of $699,475.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,362,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 9,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $2,503,625.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE stock opened at $241.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $286.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.02.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.70 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.