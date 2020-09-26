Fmr LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,531,000 after purchasing an additional 391,364 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 596.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

IGV stock opened at $308.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.77. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

