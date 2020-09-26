Fmr LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,098 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,941 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 40.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 28.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.26 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.74.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CommVault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

In other news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 6,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $265,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,453.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $904,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,361,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,093 shares of company stock worth $1,515,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

