Fmr LLC Buys 105,750 Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) by 555.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,750 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Credit Suisse Group were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CS. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group AG has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. CIBC upgraded Credit Suisse Group to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Credit Suisse Group Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

