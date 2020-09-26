Fmr LLC Sells 841 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $302.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.43 and a 200-day moving average of $267.72. iShares North American Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $183.27 and a twelve month high of $338.59.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.