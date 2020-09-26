Fmr LLC Grows Position in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IGM Biosciences worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGMS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $27,303.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at $5,258,457.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 41,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,872,473.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 193,125 shares of company stock worth $9,662,662 and have sold 2,816 shares worth $164,971. Company insiders own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IGMS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IGM Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

IGMS stock opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.01, a current ratio of 18.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.92. IGM Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

IGM Biosciences Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of engineered Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody that completed preclinical trials for targeting CD20 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.