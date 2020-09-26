Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 460,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,798,000 after acquiring an additional 128,939 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 22,102 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $51.42 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.74 and a 52 week high of $54.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.