Fmr LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.20% of Hudbay Minerals worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 12.1% during the first quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 41,784,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,390,000 after buying an additional 4,494,498 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 504,184 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 19.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,034,782 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126,445 shares in the last quarter. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

HBM stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.95 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -5.26%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

