Fmr LLC Invests $1.57 Million in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.09% of I-Mab at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get I-Mab alerts:

IMAB opened at $38.22 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $42.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32.

IMAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on I-Mab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

I-Mab Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.