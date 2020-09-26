137,191 Shares in Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 137,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000. Fmr LLC owned 0.92% of Immunic as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $1,491,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Immunic during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Immunic by 78.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunic alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMUX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Immunic from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.14.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Immunic has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.25.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.28). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.