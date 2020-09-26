Fmr LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,010,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 4.20% of Profire Energy worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 16.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,851,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 258,233 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Profire Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,017 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 625,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Profire Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 157,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.75, for a total value of $117,987.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

