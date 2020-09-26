Fmr LLC Buys Shares of 280,900 US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Fmr LLC bought a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.57% of US Xpress Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in US Xpress Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Schneider Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 542.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

In other US Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 4,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $54,978.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,331 in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of USX opened at $8.25 on Friday. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $409.23 million, a P/E ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. US Xpress Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $422.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.27 million. Research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Xpress Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities upgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

