Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stake Lifted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 153,999 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 3.75% of Callon Petroleum worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 70.0% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 113.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 94.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,022,214 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 983,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 64.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,110,340 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,971,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 678.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,557,342 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,325 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Callon Petroleum to $1.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $4.85 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $192.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 164.77%. The business had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

