Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 187,982 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 29.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,043.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 19,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17,837 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $48.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of -105.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.30). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $651.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

