Fmr LLC Lowers Holdings in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Fmr LLC decreased its position in Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.08% of Ingevity worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 5.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,426,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after buying an additional 77,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,361,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after buying an additional 42,780 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ingevity by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 747,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 22.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 631,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 35.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 157,808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $48.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. Ingevity Corp has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 2.28.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Ingevity had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGVT. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

