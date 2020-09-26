Fmr LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH)

Fmr LLC trimmed its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 83.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,466 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $68,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,994.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,804 shares of company stock worth $463,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $100.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 1.78. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a one year low of $67.98 and a one year high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 4.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day moving average is $110.64.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.57 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

