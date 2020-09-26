Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its position in Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.10% of Micro Focus International worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFGP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 250.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,409,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,007,379 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 470.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 328,991 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Micro Focus International by 850.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 363,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 325,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 179,800 shares during the last quarter. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFGP stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. Micro Focus International PLC – has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49.

MFGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Micro Focus International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

