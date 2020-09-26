Fmr LLC Increases Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Fmr LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,298 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.08% of Sunoco worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sunoco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

SUN opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

