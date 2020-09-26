Fmr LLC Sells 62,329 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,329 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.31% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 26.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In related news, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 73,327 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,502,470.23. Also, CEO James S. Mahan III purchased 21,200 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, with a total value of $409,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 177,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,713 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $23.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $964.69 million, a P/E ratio of 148.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.91. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $26.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

