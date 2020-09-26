Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 78.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 101,836 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 194,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 71.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 33.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,216,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,234,000 after buying an additional 389,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.01 per share, with a total value of $79,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.