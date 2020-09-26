Fmr LLC Makes New Investment in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Fmr LLC acquired a new position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128,015 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.39% of Thermon Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 206,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 56,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 1,629.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter.

Get Thermon Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THR. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

In other Thermon Group news, CEO Bruce Thames purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $89,586.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.61 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.