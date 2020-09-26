Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 37,786 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 501.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 131,144 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 20,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.18. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $221.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 4.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.