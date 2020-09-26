Fmr LLC Cuts Stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,300 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 8,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 15.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 78.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. 3.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KEP stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.39. Korea Electric Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

