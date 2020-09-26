National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.20% of National HealthCare worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHC. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,418,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 1,073.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 114,317 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,551,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in National HealthCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,534,000.

NHC stock opened at $62.02 on Friday. National HealthCare Co. has a 52-week low of $55.88 and a 52-week high of $89.11.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

In other National HealthCare news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. purchased 477 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,063.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,077,866.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

