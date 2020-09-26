Fmr LLC Has $2.09 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $78.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.19. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $85.24.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

