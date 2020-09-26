107,500 Shares in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) Acquired by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 107,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000. Fmr LLC owned about 0.61% of DXP Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 12,933.3% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DXPE opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.81. DXP Enterprises Inc has a 1-year low of $10.44 and a 1-year high of $43.94.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.60 million. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on DXP Enterprises to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

