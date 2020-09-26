Fmr LLC Sells 93,932 Shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR)

Fmr LLC cut its position in Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 693,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,932 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 4.52% of Ranger Energy Services worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 1.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 300,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNGR opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32. The stock has a market cap of $37.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.11. Ranger Energy Services Inc has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Ranger Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

