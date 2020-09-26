Fmr LLC Trims Stake in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,190 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.62% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 110,742 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 8,975 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIFS opened at $183.95 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $216.82. The company has a market cap of $392.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.00.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HIFS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

