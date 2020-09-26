Fmr LLC Decreases Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 55.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352,333 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Duluth by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 252,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 13,376 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Duluth by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLTH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Duluth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

DLTH opened at $12.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.27 million, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79. Duluth Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.73 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

