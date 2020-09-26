Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stake Boosted by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 631.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 61.8% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 44.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Kelly sold 1,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $342,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $244.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.39. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.90 and a fifty-two week high of $271.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -489.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $29.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

