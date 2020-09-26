Fmr LLC Sells 3,517 Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $16.14 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $23.20.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.66 million for the quarter.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

