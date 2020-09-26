South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 0.85% of South Plains Financial worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPFI. Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub upgraded South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

SPFI stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.74. South Plains Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

