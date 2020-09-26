Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 138.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Lendingtree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,661,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Lendingtree by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 444,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,663,000 after purchasing an additional 53,632 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TREE opened at $302.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $310.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.00. Lendingtree Inc has a 12-month low of $135.72 and a 12-month high of $392.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -356.28 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lendingtree Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lendingtree from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lendingtree from $275.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.07.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $469,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

