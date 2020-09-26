Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 4,244 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 111.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 28.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 60.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.64. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $115.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.55 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $308,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Santangelo bought 3,000 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,212.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,257,400. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NBT Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

