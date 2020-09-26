Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 3,944 Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 1,439.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. AXA bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 299,339 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

AXNX stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -17.35 and a beta of 0.19.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Bakker Juliet Tammenoms sold 9,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.67, for a total value of $391,155.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 2,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $112,840.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,711 shares of company stock valued at $7,681,504. 25.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.