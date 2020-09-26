Bank of Montreal Can Has $175,000 Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 44.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $6.90 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 69.85 and a quick ratio of 69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $830.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $24.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

LADR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

