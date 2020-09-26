Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,809,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,802,000 after purchasing an additional 253,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.87. First Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.83 and a 52 week high of $26.19.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, Director Vince Berta purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FFBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

