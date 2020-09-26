Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Inogen were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inogen by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 29.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Inogen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair cut shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.77 and a beta of 0.78. Inogen Inc has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $76.89.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.96 million. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

