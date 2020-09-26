Bank of Montreal Can Buys 7,684 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 587.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 17,389 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 195.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of HGV opened at $21.09 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

