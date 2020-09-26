James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 340.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in James River Group were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in James River Group by 17.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,205,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,241,000 after buying an additional 182,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 938.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after purchasing an additional 406,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 447,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,234,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 442,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,877 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.61 and a beta of 0.53.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other news, COO Robert Patrick Myron sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,327,203.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on James River Group from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on James River Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

