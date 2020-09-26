Bank of Montreal Can Increases Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 143.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Renasant by 251.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 187,873 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Renasant by 17.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,383,000 after buying an additional 153,349 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Renasant by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,953,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,670,000 after buying an additional 134,704 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant during the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $36.84.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

