Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin J. Bannon acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Corporate insiders own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

UBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

NYSE UBA opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.83. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $24.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

