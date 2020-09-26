Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,177 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 104,096 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Covanta worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Covanta during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Covanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covanta by 59.3% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVA stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.98. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $17.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.27 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 457.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVA shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Covanta in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Covanta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

