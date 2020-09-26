Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 77,713 Shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of S & T Bancorp worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in S & T Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after purchasing an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in S & T Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STBA stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $678.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. S & T Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $41.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.35 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, research analysts predict that S & T Bancorp Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.25%.

Several brokerages have commented on STBA. Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of S & T Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. S & T Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

